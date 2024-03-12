Dolphins fans' morale is low after the team lost several fan favorites on day one of free agency.
Being a fan of the Miami Dolphins is tough, like it used to be.
By Matt Serniak
We're only a few hours into the legal tampering stage of free agency and all the homegrown players you knew we're probably going to be gone are officially off the Miami Dolphins.
We knew a ton of money was going to have to be shed so that the Miami Dolphins would be cap-compliant. We knew which guys were certainly going to be gone. Jerome Baker, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Xavien Howard are guys we knew played their last down in Miami.
But when legal tampering kicked off, it didn't take much time to see one of the fan-favorites land elsewhere. Christian Wilkins went to the Las Vegas Raiders and is now part of one of the top defensive lines in the NFL. Good for him. He deserves the money.
Then, Andrew Van Ginkel was shown the door and will be reuniting with Brian Flores in Minnesota. This hurts because the Dolphins have zero pass-rushers to start the season. It also hurts because he was a player I actually thought would be brought back due to his price tag not being as high as others.
Now, it has been confirmed that Robert Hunt will be signing a mega-contract with the Panthers. After some other guards were signed, there was no way a player the caliber of Hunt would be coming back.
It appears that Chris Grier and company are strapping for potentially a rough year in 2024.
The words reset and transition make me feel terrible. It makes me feel like next year is just some kind of throwaway year and hopefully, they get lucky and have a 2023 Tampa-like season where they do well out of nowhere.
To recap, the Dolphins had tons of guys on defense get hurt at the end of the year, the offense ran out of gas at the end of the year, they lost to the Bills in a game where they were winning in the 4th quarter with the division on the line in week 18, they got boat raced in Kansas City in the wildcard round of the playoffs, their heart, and soul of the defense, Christian Wilkins didn't get franchised tagged pretty much meaning he was not coming back, Andrew Van Ginkel a rising stud on defense is also not brought back, Robert Hunt is off to Carolina, and they're probably going to give all the money left to Tua.
I didn't even mention the beatdown in Baltimore or losing their defensive coordinator after only one season where he, reportedly, didn't even like many of the players.
So yeah, the words reset and transition hurt very badly right now and the fanbase, from what I can tell, has just about zero faith in the decision-makers right now.
And do you want to know the worst part; the worst part is losing all these homegrown players was for absolutely nothing. You bring in Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey and you expect results. The only thing that has happened is that instead of consistently not making the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins now consistently get bounced in the 1st round of the playoffs.
The only thing going for the Dolphins is that the entire AFC East will be down next year. Perhaps that whole surprising folks out of nowhere plan is viable? No problem, just have to get all this done.
