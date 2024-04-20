Dolphins fans will love this realistic mock draft that adds starters and quality depth late
The NFL Draft is slowly inching closer and becoming more in the minds of Miami Dolphins fans. Scouts and front office personnel are checking off important boxes with the pro day finished and private workouts complete with teams finalizing the draft process. Something to keep in mind is need vs value. This mock draft gives a clearer picture after an active and compelling free-agent period for the Miami Dolphins.
By dwest
The Miami Dolphins have been very active during free agency but Grier seems to be targeting some impact players during the NFL draft. The Miami Dolphins brass has looked at improving the pass rush and adding playmakers to help Tua on the offensive side. There is also a strong possibility we continue to build the offensive lineup for years to come.
Round One - Pick 21: Jackson-Powers Johnson- Center Oregon 6'3 328
This pick holds a great bit of importance and value at this point in the draft. JPJ is a prospect that has held his own during this draft process. The Miami Dolphins have done extensive homework on the former Duck which has checked off through scouts' eyes. Shows good power and ability to get out of the pocket to extend blocks upfield. JPJ has great traits to be an anchor on the line and a starter for years to come. His draft stock has been up and down as some have minimal upside graded on him. Recently got a chance to text an AFC North scout who said this about him " He can show veteran leadership and outstanding work ethic. He can take a good offensive line to the next level.
The Miami Dolphins have spent a great deal of time with JPJ and personally think this would be a good start to the draft.