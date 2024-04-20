Dolphins fans will love this realistic mock draft that adds starters and quality depth late
The NFL Draft is slowly inching closer and becoming more in the minds of Miami Dolphins fans. Scouts and front office personnel are checking off important boxes with the pro day finished and private workouts complete with teams finalizing the draft process. Something to keep in mind is need vs value. This mock draft gives a clearer picture after an active and compelling free-agent period for the Miami Dolphins.
By dwest
With Jackson Powers Johnson taken in round one, The Miami Dolphins have several options in the second round in which they could focus on the defensive line, grab a tight end, or wide receiver, or lastly invest in a linebacker or safety.
Round Two - Pick 55: Kamren Kinchens- Safety Miami University 5'11 203
Now most of you are wondering why I chose a safety here with the second-round pick. Let me explain the local prospect has great instincts in making plays quite often and would be an excellent piece added to the secondary. Shows form tackling, and good ball skills. He fits the mold that will be opposite of Holland. Another key reason is Anthony Weaver likes showing a three-safety look from time to time and Kinchens has the skills to play a big nickel look. Miami has shown a key interest in adding another safety to the secondary and groom if needed behind Poyer. Kinches is in a perfect world if he had time to develop more behind two of the NFL's most respected safeties.
The Miami Dolphins have done several visits and homework on many late-round offensive playmakers. This had included tight End, running back, and wide receiver. Remember most of the prospects taken later are expected to contribute but are used to develop into a key role later in his career.
Round Five - Pick 158: Erick All Tight End Iowa 6'4 252
Another surprising pick? The Miami Dolphins did spend capital and cap space on Smith this offseason but Erick All like previous pick Kinchens has a great chance to make an impact and learn the NFL speed and playbook. All have great ability in the McDaniel offensive which fits his strengths. The Dolphins had him in for an official 30 visit which shows they wanted him to check off final boxes. He comes with a little bit of an injury past but when healthy looks to be a part of a great pass-catching TE in the league today. All have nice hands and short area quickness in which he excels in making plays after the catch. I think he can fit in nicely with the tight-end locker room that has been already put in place. He does have a high-level character in which he was named a team captain by his peers.