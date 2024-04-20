Dolphins fans will love this realistic mock draft that adds starters and quality depth late
The NFL Draft is slowly inching closer and becoming more in the minds of Miami Dolphins fans. Scouts and front office personnel are checking off important boxes with the pro day finished and private workouts complete with teams finalizing the draft process. Something to keep in mind is need vs value. This mock draft gives a clearer picture after an active and compelling free-agent period for the Miami Dolphins.
By dwest
The Miami Dolphins have added some offensive line help, a new addition to the secondary, and a pass-catching TE to the locker room. Now we need to get some help with the Defensive line with a DT or pass rusher. With that being said its time to address that need.
Round Six - Pick 184: Brennan Jackson Defensive End Washington State 6'4 264
Jackson fits the pedigree of a Miami Dolphins player. He has a great motor, and awareness to be a force as a pass rusher, who shows decent coverage skills when called on. He has a nice burst but limited pass-rushing moves but can be high-tuned in the NFL. He can fill a void as a 3-4 pass rusher or 4'3 end. Scouts love his energy and effort which should drive his value up but still a work in progress overall. He has all the traits you want on the field to be a successful NFL player. Keep an eye on Miami looking for this guy in the later rounds.
The Miami Dolphins have been looking for one more running back to join the talented group. Seems Mike McDaniel does value a 4 back system in which each player provides something different. The group is deep but looking at pre-draft visits and combined interviews the Miami Dolphins want to further complete that group.
Round Six - Pick 198: Tyrone Tracy Jr. Running Back Purdue University 5'11 209
Tracy Jr. is an exciting prospect who has the ability to play as a running back and wide receiver. Shows soft hands and routes to be a weapon in the slot and out of the backfield. He runs with quick cuts and great effort upfield. Tracy Jr. would be an ideal piece for a McDaniel offensive. He tested well both at his pro day and at the NFL combine. He also has good experience in playing special teams which shows great effort to provide good field position on the return. Don't discount the Miami Dolphins exploring running back later in the draft. They look the add depth in this position group in which all players can be used on the offensive.
Last but least the Miami Dolphins could explore several spots this late in the draft. This mock has laid out many points that the Dolphins have explored and looked at for the NFL Draft. Personally, I think the Dolphins will finalize the draft by looking for value and need to develop.
Round Seven - Pick 241: Kyle Hergel. Guard Boston College University 6'2 315
Hergal has some great traits you look for in an offensive line player. Tough and shows the mental makeup to be a force on the line. He has the pedigree but some NFL teams wonder if he has the tools to make a good NFL guard. He has good handwork and toughness but would struggle against pass rushers and players who have better technique. Hergel has the grit and toughness to be coached, he provides instant depth in which he will have time to become a good NFL guard.