Dolphins fans will love this realistic mock draft that adds starters and quality depth late
The NFL Draft is slowly inching closer and becoming more in the minds of Miami Dolphins fans. Scouts and front office personnel are checking off important boxes with the pro day finished and private workouts complete with teams finalizing the draft process. Something to keep in mind is need vs value. This mock draft gives a clearer picture after an active and compelling free-agent period for the Miami Dolphins.
By dwest
Last but not least the Miami Dolphins should consider some undrafted free agents to challenge starters and players who hold value on the depth chart. I think each year the Dolphins do a great job finding a few of these players who stick to the final roster. Here is a list of guys I think the Miami Dolphins should target.
Millard Bradford- S TCU- The Miami Dolphins have spent time with the TCU safety who has great range and tools to make an impact at the next level.
Marcus Harris- Auburn DT- Run stopping is outstanding for Harris and might be a late-round pick who excels in short-area quickness but needs to develop more as a pass rusher.
Mason Pline- Furman TE- Big Body at 6'6 with soft hands and great upside. Uses sizes to create mismatches.
Jake Kradel- OC Pittsburgh- Good blocking center with traits you want but needs more refining to be an effective player.
Collin Schlee- QB UCLA- Elite traits as a rushing QB, holds value as a scrambling QB, and has a quick release.
Akeem Dent- S Florida State- Mocked earlier this year by me, Dent holds value as a core special teams player with NFL bloodlines.
Spencer Rolland OT North Carolina- Once considered a top 150 prospect has not shown a good offseason but does have the upside to provide value on the OL as a key depth piece.
Here are some gems in the rough from small schools that have NFL potential and have shown the traits to be in the NFL.
Colton Rossi FB -Slippery Rock: The Former OL has nice quickness and great run blocking, moves well hitting blocks in space and outside the pocket.
Mike Hohensee QB- Northwest Missouri State- Has true duel threat ability in which he can make the throws on the move and create plays with his legs.
Drew Dixon- WR Limestone College- Big catch radius and hard to big down, toughness in traffic that makes the big catches in big-time moments
Yemi Ward -WR St Ambrose University- Quick route runner who would excel in the McDaniel scheme. Good hands and a great work ethic.
Tahj Brighthaupt OT West Alabama- Big tackle at 6'8 who is outstanding 1v1 and can move outside the pocket to seal off the edge rusher.
Adrian Ealy- WR Lincoln (MO) University- Quick playmaker, who makes plays in space, and makes hard catches look easy.