Dolphins finally respected in new ESPN 'future' power rankings
By Brian Miller
ESPN has taken a new approach to NFL power rankings. They are looking beyond the 2024 season and instead, digging deep into the future, the next three years to be exact, 2024 through 2026.
ESPN went to their "experts" to compile the list, citing Dan Graziano, Louis Riddick, and Aaron Schatz. They used a simple system for grading - 100 is an A+, 90 an A, 80 a B, and so on to an F for those ranked below 50. They weighted each team based on quarterback, roster, front office, and coaching with differing percentages.
The future is looking bright for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins, often a team set in the ESPN crosshairs, were actually given a lot more love than fans are accustomed to. ESPN ranked them at No. 10 in the NFL. Overall, the roster was given an 84.7 score, but did not include the quarterback position, which separately received a 79.3 rating due to the uncertainty of Tua Tagovailoa's contract. Coaching received an 89.3 rating, while the front office received an 81.7.
The analysts believe that the Dolphins are supplementing their roster correctly and that Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have "built an identity." Riddick believes that the biggest concerns are Tua's contract and the uncertainty of Anthony Weaver improving the defense.
ESPN does point out with this ranking, something fans know all about. The 2025 offseason could be a critical one. If a deal isn't reached, Miami will need decisions on Jevon Holland and Tagovailoa. They have too many players on one-year deals or the final year of contracts. These include Jordan Poyer, Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Maye, and Liam Eichenberg.
Still, the Dolphins will have to address all of this sooner rather than later, but until Tagovailoa's contract is decided, Miami can't make big moves.