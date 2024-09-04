Dolphins first injury report for Week 1 raises concerns about Jalen Ramsey's status
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their first injury report of the week, and while there are areas of concern, nothing specific should get fans worried. Not yet, anyway.
The Dolphins have 13 players listed on the report compared to just one on the Jaguars. Safety Daniel Thomas was limited for Jacksonville. Miami fans have to wonder if the issues they are dealing with are due to bad training or if the list is simply being thorough.
Some of the names on the list should be expected. Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, and Jaelan Phillips all did not practice. It isn't a surprise, as Armstead rarely does much, nor does he need to. Campbell has been around forever and doesn't need the reps, while Phillips is being brought along softly. We already know that he will be on a snap count this weekend.
Player
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Terron Armstead
T
Vet Rest
DNP
Calais Campbell
DE
Vet Rest
DNP
Jaelan Phillips
LB
Achilles/Vet Rest
DNP
Jalen Ramsey
CB
Hamstring
DNP
Quinton Bell
LB
Thumb
LP
Aaron Brewer
C
Hand
LP
Kendall Fuller
CB
Vet Rest
LP
Benito Jones
DT
Knee
LP
David Long
LB
Vet Rest
LP
Jordan Poyer
S
Thumb/Vet Rest
LP
Anthony Walker
LB
Knee/Vet Rest
LP
Malik Washington
WR
Quadricep
LP
Jevon Holland
S
Ankle
FP
Jalen Ramsey injury is a concern for Dolphins entering Week 1
Jalen Ramsey, however, could be a bit of a concern that fans need to keep an eye on.
Ramsey hasn't practiced in two weeks, and we now know he has a hamstring injury. The Dolphins have been taking it slow with him, but Mike McDaniel alluded to keeping him off the field to "protect him from himself," an indication that Ramsey believes he is ready to go.
Aaron Brewer has also been out for quite a while. The Dolphins' top center has been dealing with a hand injury for a month and was listed as a limited participant in practice. The fact that he is practicing is a good sign, but we will know more when the team includes a game status designation later this week.
Despite having 13 names on the Dolphins injury report, most were not dealing with injuries.
Kendall Fuller was also on the report, but he was listed as "vet rest." So were Jordan Poyer, David Long, and linebacker Anthony Walker. Both have been dealing with injuries; Poyer has been out most of camp. Their prognosis for this weekend is still unknown.
On the other hand, Jevon Holland was a full participant in practice, indicating that, barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be good. He was dealing with an ankle injury.