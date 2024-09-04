Phin Phanatic
Dolphins first injury report for Week 1 raises concerns about Jalen Ramsey's status

The first injury report has been released.

By Brian Miller

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey / Rich Storry/GettyImages
The Miami Dolphins have released their first injury report of the week, and while there are areas of concern, nothing specific should get fans worried. Not yet, anyway.

The Dolphins have 13 players listed on the report compared to just one on the Jaguars. Safety Daniel Thomas was limited for Jacksonville. Miami fans have to wonder if the issues they are dealing with are due to bad training or if the list is simply being thorough.

Some of the names on the list should be expected. Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, and Jaelan Phillips all did not practice. It isn't a surprise, as Armstead rarely does much, nor does he need to. Campbell has been around forever and doesn't need the reps, while Phillips is being brought along softly. We already know that he will be on a snap count this weekend.

Player

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Terron Armstead

T

Vet Rest

DNP

Calais Campbell

DE

Vet Rest

DNP

Jaelan Phillips

LB

Achilles/Vet Rest

DNP

Jalen Ramsey

CB

Hamstring

DNP

Quinton Bell

LB

Thumb

LP

Aaron Brewer

C

Hand

LP

Kendall Fuller

CB

Vet Rest

LP

Benito Jones

DT

Knee

LP

David Long

LB

Vet Rest

LP

Jordan Poyer

S

Thumb/Vet Rest

LP

Anthony Walker

LB

Knee/Vet Rest

LP

Malik Washington

WR

Quadricep

LP

Jevon Holland

S

Ankle

FP

Jalen Ramsey injury is a concern for Dolphins entering Week 1

Jalen Ramsey, however, could be a bit of a concern that fans need to keep an eye on.

Ramsey hasn't practiced in two weeks, and we now know he has a hamstring injury. The Dolphins have been taking it slow with him, but Mike McDaniel alluded to keeping him off the field to "protect him from himself," an indication that Ramsey believes he is ready to go.

Aaron Brewer has also been out for quite a while. The Dolphins' top center has been dealing with a hand injury for a month and was listed as a limited participant in practice. The fact that he is practicing is a good sign, but we will know more when the team includes a game status designation later this week.

Despite having 13 names on the Dolphins injury report, most were not dealing with injuries.

Kendall Fuller was also on the report, but he was listed as "vet rest." So were Jordan Poyer, David Long, and linebacker Anthony Walker. Both have been dealing with injuries; Poyer has been out most of camp. Their prognosis for this weekend is still unknown.

On the other hand, Jevon Holland was a full participant in practice, indicating that, barring any unforeseen setbacks, he should be good. He was dealing with an ankle injury.

