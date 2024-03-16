Dolphins Free Agency Grades: Aaron Brewer
The Dolphins have signed free agent C Aaron Brewer to a 3-year deal worth $21 million. Brewer was a UDFA in the 2020 NFL draft and played 4 seasons with the Tennessee Titans; two of those seasons as a full-time starter.
By Daulton Drew
The newest addition to the Miami Dolphins offensive line, Aaron Brewer was an undrafted free agent out of Texas State who has started the past two seasons in Tennessee. Last season Aaron (pronounced AY-run) Brewer finished 11th among all Centers with a 73.1 PFF grade.
Some discrepancies have appeared about Brewer's size. While he is small for an NFL lineman, even an interior one, he is not as small as some have said. Brewer stands at roughly 6'2 and weighs around 280-290 pounds. His size is not what makes him an intriguing player, it's his athletic profile.
A site known for compiling athletic measurables and data, ras.football, had Brewer's "Relative Athletic Score" as an 8.95 with elite speed and explosion. this makes him a fit for Miami's system without a doubt. His ability to quickly get to the second level and wall off linebackers is sure to be a benefit to Miami's outside zone scheme, and, typically, inside zone runs will see him double and climb, so larger defensive linemen should not get many opportunities one-on-one.
The concern with Brewer, and rightfully so, is his pass blocking. He allowed 34 pressures and had a pass block grade of 52.5 last season. However, we can take solace in the fact that the Dolphins had the lowest pocket time in the league at 2.1 seconds, meanwhile the Titans sat middle of the pack at 2.5 seconds. This
I believe Brewer's concerns with pass blocking will be alleviated somewhat by Tua's quick release and speed of Dolphins skill players. Titans QB Will Levis was a rookie last year, and was prone to holding the ball longer than necessary.
Levis was also blitzed 88 times on 255 attempts. If we compare, Tua was blitzed 20.7% of the time last season, while Levis, in his 9 game stretch, was blitzed on 34.5% of his dropbacks. Another potential reason for Brewer's inflated sack and pressure numbers.
Don't get me wrong, this is a downgrade to Connor Williams who had a PFF grade of 86.5 and allowed 1 sack last season. However, I wouldn't close the door on WIlliams returning yet. If the Dolphins draft an interior lineman in the first two rounds of the upcoming draft, then I would call it a longshot, but, if they go elsewhere with their selection and Williams is still a free agent after the draft through his rehab, he could be a huge late offseason signing for Miami.
To summarize, Aaron Brewer is a fast, explosive run blocker who gets to the second level better than almost anyone in the league. He is also going to have to shake the tag of being a bad pass blocker. I feel this signing is not as much of a hit right now as Jonnu Smith, Jordyn Brooks, or Kendall Fuller. However, I am hopeful that Brewer will be a great addition to this offensive line, hopefully with Connor Williams slotting in at guard beside him.
Aaron Brewer Grade: B
Dolphins Free Agency Grades: Jonnu Smith