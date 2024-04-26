Dolphins get the edge rushing defender that they desperately needed, Penn State's Chop Robinson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted not to use their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to take an offensive lineman. Instead, they filled a need on the EDGE by taking Penn State's Chop Robinson.
Miami entered the draft with a big need at the edge, and Chop Robinson will fill that hole. The biggest problem for the Dolphins was losing Bradly Chubb and Jaelan Phillips last year to injury. Neither player is expected to be back for the start of the season.
Robinson is explosive off the edge and in the AFC East, he will need to. Josh Allen is a tough quarterback to bring down, and the Jets added an offensive tackle in round one to protect Aaron Rodgers.
With the selection, the Dolphins are giving new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver a puzzle piece off the corner of the defensive line in his Penn State career. Considered by some to be a "Boom or Bust" prospect, many get lost in his statistical numbers at Penn State. According to some draft analysts, his tape shows a different story.
With Andrew Van Ginkel gone, the Dolphins really didn't have much choice with their first selection.
Chop isn't by any means a bad player or a questionable one. He has great instincts, and one of his best attributes is peeling off blocks to set the edge against the run, something he will have to do in the AFC East.
Robinson should start from day one.
The only surprise is that head coach Mike McDaniel finally got to make a first-round draft pick, and the team went with defense instead of offense.