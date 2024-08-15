Dolphins GM Chris Grier swung and missed to land star Patriots pass-rusher
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tried to pull off a rare inter-division trade with the Patriots, which could have raised the Dolphins' defense to a new level. Instead, Miami could only watch as the Patriots turned to an NFC team to get rid of one of their best defensive players.
Matthew Judon was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, but Miami general manager Chris Grier was reportedly trying to swing a deal to bring him to town. This would have been massive for Anthony Weaver's defense, but it wasn't meant to be:
The Dolphins reportedly tried to trade for stud pass-rusher Matthew Judon
The report doesn't go into details of what the Dolphins may have offered or if things even reached that far. Miami could have picked up the phone and called, and the Patriots could have said, "We are not trading him to you." Miami would have been able to add a 32-year-old veteran with a few more years left in his tank.
Judon has been in the league for eight seasons and has made several Pro Bowls. He has over 65 sacks in his career and could have added more with the Dolphins against his former team. The Patriots ended up shipping him to Atlanta for a third-round draft pick. Judon wants a new contract, which led to the problems with New England. The Dolphins may not have wanted to pay him what he wants either.
Miami got good news with Jaelan Phillips' return this week, but Bradley Chubb will not be coming back soon. The Dolphins will enter the season needing rookie Chop Robinson to step up and contribute. Phillips shouldn't be an every-down player to start the season as he works back fully from his Achilles. There will be plenty of pressure on Robinson, the team's first-round pick, to deliver early on this campaign.