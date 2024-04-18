Dolphins GM had some interesting comments about drafting a QB this year
The Miami Dolphins have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but talks are ongoing and the team is optimistic that a deal will ultimately get done.
“When it happens, it happens,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said of the situation. “We’ve had communications with him and I’ll leave those between the organization and his representation. It’s been good. So we’ll just keep working towards it.”
Despite the current lack of an extension for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins don't plan to select a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, at least not early on.
“I would say that’s not somewhere I’m looking at in the first round,” Grier said of selecting a QB in the draft. “It’s not a position we’ve even talked about. There’s some good players, but we’re very happy with Tua and where he is with us.”
Now, that doesn't mean that the Dolphins won't potentially look at add another quarterback in one of the later rounds, but it certainly doesn't sound like a position that the organization is prioritizing early on, and understandably so after how well Tagovailoa played last season.
Tua projected to get a massive extension
Tagovailoa is entering his fifth season with the Dolphins, and he's coming off of his best season as a professional. Last season, he had 388 completions, 4,624 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. All of those numbers represent career highs. He led the NFL in total passing yards and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
As a result of his productive play, Tagovailoa is in line to receive a massive extension. A recent projection from Spotrac sees the Dolphins QB inking an extension in the range of $220 million over four years, which is an annual average value of $55 million.
Here's the explanation from Spotrac:
"We’ve projected a contract that tacks on 4 years & $220M, or 5 years, $243M total value. Of this, $105M is fully guaranteed at signing through 2025, another $50M locks in next March, and a final $10M roster bonus vests a year early for the 2027 season. Miami may look to build in per game active bonuses for this contract based on Tagovailoa’s injury history, but we’ve opted to leave these out for now. The bottom line here is that no player in football has more leverage than an above-average quarterback, and that has been reflected here."
We'll have to wait to see what the actual numbers on a deal end up being, but it's clear that Tagovailoa is in line for a major payday. It's just a matter of when.