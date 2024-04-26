Dolphins' Grier tried to trade back into round one, but will he move up to round two?
By Brian Miller
It's rare, but sometimes you learn a little about what goes on beyond the scenes of an NFL Draft, and we are learning what the Dolphins tried to do.
Chris Grier met with the media following the Dolphins pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he told the media that he had received trade offers but in the end felt that Chop Robinson was more important to take than the offers were to risk losing him.
It makes sense if they had the conviction to draft a player they wanted, but the more intriguing part of his conversation was that he failed to draw interest from a team to get back into the first round. Grier said he tried, but clearly, he didn't get it done.
That brings up two questions: one, who was Grier hoping to draft if he were able to get back into round one, and if that player is still on the board, will Grier attempt to make a move to get to the top of round two?
The Dolphins could have been looking at Tyler Guyton, who ultimately went to the Cowboys. There were reports that the Dolphins were high on Guyton and had been in contact with him during the pre-draft process. Guyton was part of the Dolphins' 30-player visits.
If Miami was targeting Guyton or perhaps another offensive lineman, would they try to move up for Jackson Powers-Johnson, Cooper Beebe, or another interior lineman, or has that ship passed?
It would be interesting to know what the Dolphins offered to get back into the round. The Dolphins only have a 2nd round pick on day two and will not pick again until round 5. They have, presumably, three-round selections next year, but they can only trade one of them this year as the other two have not been awarded yet. They have a second-round pick next year and their first. Chances are the Dolphins were being asked for their first and balked, or the team in question had no interest.
Day two could be a lot more intriguing with this news, especially if the Dolphins are interested in a player still on the board.