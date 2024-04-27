Dolphins have no choice but to turn to veteran FAs after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier is going to have his work cut out for him after the 2024 NFL Draft is over. Starting Monday, he needs to fill his roster.
Miami failed to land a wide receiver in the first two rounds of the draft, and they also failed to land an interior offensive lineman. Grier has to address these positions in free agency and can't rely on a 5th, 6th, or 7th round draft anymore than he can rely on an undrafted free agent. Grier has to head back into the veteran market to find players to fill his holes.
On May 1st, the Dolphins can start looking at veteran free agents with no worry of it hurting their 2025 compensatory compensation.
Wide Receiver
OBJ - The Dolphins have an offer on the table for Odell Beckham, Jr. but so far, the two sides don't appear to be agreeing on compensation. OBJ walked away from the Dolphins offer and Miami didn't give him a reason to come off his asking price by drafting a potential 3rd wide-out.
Hunter Renfro - The former Raiders WR is still on the market and the longer he waits the more likely he will accept a one or two year deal. The Dolphins could use his experience in the slot and he would immediately make the unit better.
Michael Thomas - The long-time veteran was a target of Tyreek Hill pre-free agency, and he could still be an option.
Tyler Boyd - Another WR that thought the market was going to be better but wasn't.
Trade options: While unlikely, the Dolphins could attempt to trade for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or Tee Higgins but the cost may not be what the Dolphins are willing to give up both financially and in terms of compensation.