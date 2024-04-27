Dolphins have no choice but to turn to these veteran FAs after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins may have drafted their future starting left tackle, but they still need to address the interior of their line.
Dalton Risne - Multiple reports have suggested that the Dolphins have been in touch with Risner about a potential contract after the draft. This may be valid, and Risner would be a smart addition to the Dolphins roster and would likely be the starting right guard entering 2024.
The list of quality veteran offensive linemen isn't great. Players like Greg Van Roten, Justin Pugh, Trai Turner, and Pat Elflein are either getting older or are depth pieces. The Dolphins could look to center, and one player stands out as a potential addition when he becomes healthy and is cleared to play.
Connor Williams - Williams would be a smart addition to the Dolphins once he is healthy. He clearly knows their system and playbook and can play both center and guard giving the Dolphins depth at both positions and a challenger for the starting guard job. While Williams spent his time in Miami as the starting guard, Aaron Brewer will be the starter in 2024 but if he struggles, Williams could slide in.