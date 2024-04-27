Dolphins have no choice but to turn to these veteran FAs after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
While the Dolphins invested a first-round draft pick in Chop Robinson, the EDGE is still a position that the team lacks depth at.
Until Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb return from injury, the Dolphins will need more bodies to start the season. Robinson can't do it alone.
Yannick Ngakoue - There was a time when Ngakoue was the best DE in the league. It was a short-lived title, and the fact that he is still without a job could benefit the Dolphins. Miami could be an enticing landing spot on a one-year deal.
Carl Lawson—Lawson has a lot of miles, but the Dolphins need him for a single season at most.
Bud Dupree - The LB still doesn't have a home. Part of his problems have been injury and inconsistent play but there is talent that Miami can utilize if the price is good for the Dolphins.
Other options include Tyus Bowser, Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson, and maybe even a second go-around with Charles Harris, who wasn't nearly as bad while with Detroit.