Dolphins have no choice but to turn to these veteran FAs after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
There are other notable veteran free agents that the Dolphins could be looking at after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Prior to the draft there were rumors that Miami had interest in Calais Campbell is trying to squeeze another year into an already lengthy NFL career. The Dolphins added eight defensive tackles to their roster so there may not be enough room for another one.
Miami only has two safeties on the roster and while they may draft another on day three, they will still need to get a veteran on the roster.
Justin Simmons - It is amazing that Simmons is still a free agent but the former Bronco reportedly wants more than a one-year deal and not on a low-end contract.
Jamal Adams - A longtime NFL veteran, Adams hasn't been good the last couple of years but he could provide more depth.
Other notables include veterans Keanu Neal, Quandre Diggs, Micah Hyde, Eddie Jackson, and Tashaun Gipson.