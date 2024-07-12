Dolphins late-round pick looks like a total speed demon in new workout clip
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington doesn't want to just make the 53-man roster, he wants to make an impact on the team's offense in his first season. Training camp is about to start soon, but Washington is getting ready for one of the biggest challenges of his playing career: making an NFL roster.
Washington has been working with "Gold Feet Formula" this offseason as he gets ready for his first NFL camp, and a recent video of the young WR has Dolphins fans starting to see what the draft hype was all about:
Malik Washington has Dolphins fans talking ahead of training camp
In the clip, Washington showed off his quickness, his cuts, his route skills, and his catching ability. One of two WRs drafted by the Dolphins this year, Washington will make a case for more than just the 53. He wants to play.
The Dolphins wide receivers room is stacked. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the top options, with Odell Beckham, Jr. adding a quality third level to the unit. Beyond those three, it will be a huge competition that will include Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Washington and Tahj Washington. With only six likely receivers being kept initially, Malik Washington has to be explosive from the start and it seems as though he is taking his offseason workouts seriously.
Many have said that Malik Washington is an incredible steal for the Dolphins, but why did he fall to Round 6 if he is? Virginia wasn't a very good football team, and that hurt his draft potential. He is also viewed more as a slot receiver than on the outside.
This past draft class was exceptional at the top and the depth at the position didn't help Malik Washington's case. Still, he managed to put up great post-catch numbers that were some of the best for this year's class. With a combination of speed and toughness, Malik Washington will look to prove that he belongs at this next level. He will get his chance in Mike McDaniel's system.