Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will not rule out retirement this off-season
After losing against the Kansas City Chiefs, Terron Armstead is contemplating retirement.
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is thinking about retiring from the NFL. After completing 11 years in the league, the former New Orleans Saint has struggled with various injuries in the past years. As a result, he is now contemplating retirement as a possibility.
After the loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday, Terron mentioned that he would use the upcoming offseason to decide whether he should continue playing in the NFL for another year. The defeat was brutal, and he acknowledged the possibility of putting himself aside. Earlier, the athlete had set himself the goal of winning the Super Bowl this year and made it clear that if he didn't win, he would consider ending his career.
"2023 was Super Bowl or bust. I love the game, and I'm chasing one more ring, but I won't be a guy who continues to play after his body tells him he can't."- Terron Armstead
When asked about retirement, the 32-year-old player said he would only retire when he stopped loving the game.
"I love the game. The moment I stop having fun with it, I’ll be done with it. I’m having a blast. I love it. I love what we’re building"- Terron Armstead
Armstead signed a five-year contract with the Dolphins in March as an unrestricted free agent from the New Orleans Saints. He still has three years left on the contract. His base salary is over $12 million, with $5 million guaranteed in 2024.
If Terron decides to retire, the team will have a massive hole in that position. As it stands, Kendall Lamm and Kion Smith are the only two players left who could potentially fill Armstead's shoes. However, when Terron was injured earlier this season, his replacement did a decent job in his absence.