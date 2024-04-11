Dolphins may be locked in on one position in round one and it makes sense
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Miami Dolphins may be locked into one position with their round-one draft pick.
If we look at this draft realistically, the Dolphins have three, maybe four major needs that will need to be addressed. Of those needs, we can say without question is an edge rusher. The others are the defensive line, offensive line, and wide receiver.
Miami only has two picks on the first two days of the draft and barring a trade of some kind, Chris Grier needs to make the most of them. This is the first year that Mike McDaniel will have a first-round pick to use in the draft but it is also the first year in Miami for Anthony Weaver and the defense could use some fresh and much-needed blood.
While the Dolphins could be targeting a WR or even a guard/tackle, it seems to be at the edge Miami may go when they are on the clock at 21.
If a top tackle prospect falls, Miami could change course, or if a WR unexpectedly falls but Edge seems to be the one position Miami needs the most.
Guards should still be plentiful in the 2nd round and WR could be as well. With the Dolphins' attention to the DT position in free agency, it would be a bit surprising if the Dolphins drafted that position early. They have 8 current rostered DTs and will likely use a similar rotation that was used in Baltimore.
The Miami Dolphins biggest and unaddressed need may very well be an edge rusher.
That leaves the edge where Miami has a couple of bodies but they won't get edge-rushing LBs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips until later in the year. The release of Emmanuel Ogbah wasn't surprising but the Dolphins haven't done much to fix this area and will need to.
Currently there are no true defensive ends listed on the Dolphins roster. Miami added pass-rushing LB Shaquille Barrett who will handle one edge of the line but there is a big missing piece on the other and a guy like Jared Verse in this year's draft class would make more sense than a guard that Chris Grier doesn't place as much value on.
Dolphins fans should keep this in mind during round one and round two of the draft.