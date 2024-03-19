Dolphins may have interest in signing this oft-injured WR and it would be a mistake
By Brian Miller
Michael Thomas, the WR and not the former Miami Dolphins defensive back, is a free agent and there is talk he could be coming to Miami.
Fans love the idea of Michael Thomas Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on a field at the same time. They may want to slam the breaks on this one. At least for now until we see how much the Dolphins will overpay and yes, they probably will.
Thomas will, at best, receive a 2-year contract which is hopefully loaded with incentives if he joins the Dolphins at all. Tyreek Hill posted on social media that Thomas should join the Dolphins after the WR was released by the Saints.
Thomas has played every season of his career in New Orleans. He was drafted in round 2 of the 2016 draft.
Thomas made a quick name for himself and from 2017 to 2019 he was a Pro Bowl WR and was named an AP All-Pro twice. Those were his best seasons. Thomas isn't that receiver anymore.
In 2020 Thomas missed 9 games. In 2021 he missed the entire season. 2022 saw him return but he only played in 3 games and last year, he managed to start in 7 of the 10 games he played.
Statistically, his production matches the drop-off in health. While playing 10 games last year, Thomas posted an 11.5 yards per catch average and 448 yards receiving on 39 receptions but over his last three seasons, he has only four touchdowns. Those 7 games he missed all came at the end of the year.
Right now, the name Michael Thomas is much bigger than his play on the field and Chris Grier has a habit of taking flyers on players with an injury history. Thomas fits that.