Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel provides concerning injury update on veteran receiver
By Brian Miller
Following the Miami Dolphins' win over the Washington Commanders in their second preseason game, injuries are starting to come to the surface of the media sessions.
One wide receiver could be out for an extended period of time.
The Dolphins will not have running back Chris Brooks back soon, and they may have lost River Cracraft for the foreseeable future. According to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel, Cracraft suffered a "significant upper-body injury."
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel added further details, noting that it isn't considered season-ending, but it will more than likely shape how the 53-man roster breaks down.
"It was an upper-body injury. It will be some time, for sure," said McDaniel. "It doesn't appear to be season-ending, but it will be some time."
Dolphins must consider options after losing River Cracraft to injury
Cracraft was close to a lock to make the roster. Now, he may start the season on injured reserve.
If Cracraft is out for an extended period of time, Miami will have to dig deeper into their roster. Does this open the door for veteran Willie Snead to make the roster? Snead has not impressed anyone so far in camp. Could the Dolphins open communication with free-agent wide receiver Hunter Renfrow?
Will this give a guy like Anthony Schwartz an opportunity to get on the 53?
Erik Ezukanma looked good in the preseason victory over the Commanders, and hopefully, that will pave the way to a roster spot and make any loss of Cracraft more absorbable. He caught five of seven targets for 65 yards, posting the best receiving numbers of any receiver in the game.
Cracraft's injury isn't ideal for the Dolphins, but hopefully, it won't be a long-term issue.