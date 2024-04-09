Dolphins mock draft: A trade out of round one could be exactly what Miami needs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have big decisions to make on the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft and moving down from 21 could be the answer.
There is always risk when you move out of the first round of any draft but if everything lines up correctly, a team like the Dolphins could walk away with several starters and future starters.
I settled on a more simple scenario that involved only a handful of trades with the bulk coming in round one.
For this mock draft, I wanted to see what it might look like if the Dolphins traded out of round one.
I traded the Dolphins 21st pick to the Kansas City Chiefs. In return, the Dolphins received pick number 64 (round 2) and a 2025 2nd round pick.
At pick number 32, I traded that selection to the New York Giants. In this trade, the Dolphins received pick number 47 (round 2) and pick number 70 (round 3). Miami also received a 2025 3rd round selection.
Round 2: Pick number 47 - Cooper Beebe - Guard - Kansas State
Beebe makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins and fills a need along the offensive line. It is a smart play for Miami to add competition to the guard spot to replace Robert Hunt. Beebe should step in day one and start immediately. This allows the Dolphins to use Liam Eichenberg as a depth piece that can move up and down the line.