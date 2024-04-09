Dolphins mock draft: A trade out of round one could be exactly what Miami needs
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins don't have a selection in round 5 but they have two in round six and another in round seven to close out their draft.
Round 6: Pick number 184 - Omar Speights - LB - LSU
The Dolphins could use some more beef at the inside linebacker spot and Speights could be that gem Anthony Weaver can turn into a star. Speights only played one season at LSU after transferring from Oregon. He is a fantastic LB who will be a steal for whoever drafts him.
The Dolphins' new DC gets a quality LB who he can shape and mold. Speights is a fast-moving, hard-hitting linebacker.
Round 6: Pick 198 - Eric Watts - Edge - UConn
At 6'6", Watts is a huge defensive end but he doesn't play lanky. Out of high school, Watts was a 3-star recruit. His forte is rushing the passer and with the Dolphins he could provide rotational depth that will help the team until Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips return. With some coaching, Watts could be a quality long-term backup for the Dolphins.
Round 7: Pick 241 - Frank Crum - OT - Wyoming
Crum would be another steal in round 7. He has started at both tackle positions and uses his long reach well to shield defenders off the edge. He has a lot of starting experience having done so in his last four seasons at Wyoming.
Crum needs to be coached on his footwork and he tends to let power rushers get leverage but there is a coachable player that could turn into a valuable depth piece and spot starter in his first couple of seasons.