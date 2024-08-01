Dolphins must part ways with young WR after latest injury setback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins continue to be patient with wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, but another injury has him sidelined and that isn't good when you are competing for a roster spot. Nothing has been easy for the guy fans call EZ-E.
His NFL career has never truly gotten off to a good start after a promising camp in his rookie season. Now the former fourth-round draft pick may be on his last leg. Drafted in 2022, Ezukanma has battled injury after injury and according to Omar Kelly, he is down again.
Miami Dolphins WR Erik Ezukanma is dealing with yet another injury
Since being drafted, Ezukanma has done more in the rushing game than in the passing game. He has rushed five times for 22 yards, but has only caught one pass on two targets for three yards. This is not what anyone expected of him.
The Dolphins have good talent on the roster and with Ezukanma injured again, it doesn't bode well for him making the final 53 and he may not have shown enough to bring back on the practice squad. Several players could benefit from his injury, sadly. With Ezukanma out, the door is a lot wider for River Cracraft and it could possibly be open for a guy like Anthony Schwartz, who has been working on special teams in camp.
Miami's starting WRs group is easy to predict, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham, Jr. taking up three spots. Braxton Berrios and Cracraft are the likely the No. 4 and No. 5 receivers, though veteran Willie Snead will be ready to shake things up too. Don't forget about Malik Washington either.
Ezukanma's injury may not be the end of his time with the Dolphins, but it surely is not going to give the team more reasons to keep him. He is falling into that mid-round WR draft class that has not worked out well for the organization in the past.