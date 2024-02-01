Dolphins must prioritize in-house free agents to stay competitive
Miami Has 26 UFA pending once league season ends; who should they throw money at and who should they let walk?
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions that they have to make this off-season. The key decisions are set forth below.
When the league year starts on March 13, 2024 at 4. p.m. EST, free agency starts and 26 of their players will be looking to put their talents up for the highest bidder and test free agency.
The Dolphins can sign their own free agents to contract extensions between now and the start of free agency.
I have taken the liberty of playing Chris Grier and Company and have decided which unrestricted free agents that played for the Dolphins last season that I would like to re-sign. The Dolphins are going to have to restructure other contracts to free money up for potential free agents and they are capable of doing exactly that.