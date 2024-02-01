Dolphins must prioritize in-house free agents to stay competitive
Miami Has 26 UFA pending once league season ends; who should they throw money at and who should they let walk?
Braxton Berrios and Andrew Van Ginkel have been a big part of the Miami Dolphins, should they stay?
Braxton Berrios, Wide Receiver/Specialist
I know that I wrote that Berrios took to Instagram and gave his goodbye to Miami spiel. The question remains as to whether the team told him during his exit interview that they were not interested in resigning him or whether Berrios is building a case for renegotiation. Not only is Berrios the starting slot receiver, but he is also a valued member of the special teams.
Berrios, a graduate of the University of Miami, is a fan favorite. He is a step or two slow but is a great target on third downs. He caught 27 balls for 238 yards and one score in 2023 and came up with clutch receptions. He is also among the league leaders in kickoff return average and also field punts. He returned 23 punts for 235 yards and 18 kickoffs for 441 yards. Miami will be compelled to look to replace Berrios' productivity and talent either in free agency or through the draft, if he is not retained. The Dolphins will have to find not only a new slot receiver but a new return man.
Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB/EDGE
Van Ginkel, who played collegiately at Wisconsin, has said through his agent that he wants to come back to Miami. The Dolphins would love to have him back. Despite tearing his Achilles Tendon in the last game at home against the Buffalo Bills, Van Ginkel was terror on the edge filling in for Phillips, who was out with an injury.
Van Ginkel finished the season with six quarterback sacks, which is a new career high. If Ginkel can make it in Vic Fangio's scheme, he can make it in any scheme for any defensive coordinator that the Fish decide to ultimately hire.