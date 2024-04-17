Dolphins news: Get to know the team's new linebacker that was added to the roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added another linebacker to their roster. A former New York Giants special teams player.
Cam Brown has agreed to terms with the Dolphins. The move was announced by the team on social media. Brown, a former 6th round draft pick spent his first four NFL seasons with the Giants.
In his career, Brown has appeared in almost every game but has not started a single contest. He has 35 tackles and three hits on quarterbacks but has yet to register a sack.
Over his career, Brown has been primarily used on special teams. He has taken less than 10% of the defensive snaps with 9% in his rookie season. Last year he didn't take a single snap on defense. On special teams, he has taken more than 80% of the snaps in each of his four seasons.
Comparatively speaking, and to put this in better perspective, Brown has taken 107 defensive snaps compared to 1,328 snaps on special teams.
Brown is 26 years old and was born and raised in Maryland. In 2023, he signed with the Chargers but was released in August. He then re-signed with the Giants.
Brown played his college ball at Penn State. He posted 100 solo tackles and 98 assists as well as 4.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions.
In Miami, Brown will compete for a roster spot with other players hoping to make the roster on special teams. His value to the team as a linebacker will be for depth only. The Dolphins only have 66 players on their current roster and more of these types of moves will be made between now and the start of training camp.