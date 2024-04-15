Dolphins news: Miami opens voluntary workouts for the first time in 2024
By Brian Miller
The halls at the Miami Dolphins training facility have opened their doors to the players for the first time this year.
Voluntary workouts for all Dolphins players start today and this will mark the first time that many of the new faces will get to start mingling with their new teammates. It will be a different mood for sure as several well-respected players are no longer going to be inside the locker room.
Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, and Xavien Howard have been a big part of the Dolphins' roster. Cheerleaders so to speak encouraged their fellow teammates and set examples in the locker room. Now, Miami will get new blood.
The Dolphins have 66 players under contract currently, according to their own website. Earlier in the offseason as free agency was set to begin, the Dolphins had far less than that.
It is hard to build a winning team when there is a lot of turnover and this year, Miami saw a lot of turnover on the roster. Gone are locker room leaders and veterans who know the systems, in their places, are players who are going to get shocked by the mid-summer heat when outdoor practices begin.
Today, however, isn't about what has been lost but what has been gained. Players like Jordan Poyer and Jordyn Brooks will be the new faces to enter the locker room. There will be many more and the defensive line unit is going to boast only two players returning from last season out of 8 on the current roster.
Now isn't the time championships are won but friendships and trust begin to be built. It's an important time for the training staff to get to see the player's conditions as well. There will be minimal, if any, contact with the coaching staff themselves.
Check back later today and bookmark this as we will have an idea how many of those 66 players showed up for the first day of voluntary work.