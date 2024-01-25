Dolphins news: More coaches leaving Miami Dolphins a day after Fangio splits for Philly
The Miami Dolphins are making announcements that their coaching staff beyond Vic Fangio is changing this time on offense.
By Brian Miller
When you have the number one offense in the NFL and you lose in the first round of the playoffs, changes tend to happen. That is what is happening with the Miami Dolphins.
Miami announced several changes on the offensive side of the ball a day after parting ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Miami's running back coach, Eric Studesville, will be interviewing with the Commanders for their vacant OC job.
- Ricardo Allen - Offensive assistant
- Mike Judge - Offensive assistant
- Kolby Smith - Offensive quality control
- Brendan Farrell - Assistant special teams.
So far, no word on Special Teams coordinator Danny Crossman who many believe should be out in Miami as well. It is interesting that Farrell is gone. Will he be the fall guy for Crossman or is it a sign that Crossman will be gone as well? My guess is the former and not the latter.
Aside from Fangio, no defensive assistants have been terminated. That may be the task of the next DC whenever they are hired.
Offensively, the Dolphins need to keep Butch Barry and Darrell Bevel. It will be interesting to see who else goes if any from that side of the ball.
There have been more rumors circulating about other coaches as well. Defensive line assistant Kenny Baker who did in fact play R2D2 could be leaving for the Texans.
Coaching changes happen all the time and for Miami, it isn't a huge surprise to see some of the lower coaches move on for more opportunities. What will be interesting is if the Dolphins lose any more of their top coaching staff and who they replace Fangio with as well as the coaches that are leaving.