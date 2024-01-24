Dolphins news: Team mutually part ways with DC Vic Fangio leaving huge hole
The Miami Dolphins and Vic Fangio have parted ways after only one season leaving a huge hole to fill for Mike McDaniel.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins now have to fill a coordinators job after Vic Fangio and the Dolphins have agreed to part ways. This is a developing story.
It turned out to be a one and done for Vic Fangio in Miami. The Dolphins and the highly respected defensive coach will no longer be working together. The parting of ways means that Mike McDaniel will have to find a replacement.
The loss of Fangio will hurt but this is another sign of the Dolphins wanting to go big and failing to do their due diligence. Fangio has wanted to be closer to home so it was only a matter of time before Fangio would either retire or leave for the potential finish to his career in Philadelphia.
With Fangio now leaving, the Dolphins will have to find yet another DC, the third in three years. Not the way to build a championship defense.
Fangio started out slow with the Dolphins defense but by mid-season the team was flourishing in his system. By the end of the year, the team was bordering on being one of the top units in the NFL before injuries wiped out the team's linebacker, edge-rushers, and starting corner and safety.
It will be interesting to see where McDaniel turns to find a replacement. Fangio was thought to be a top candidate for the Eagles last year but that didn't work out and he landed with the Dolphins after several weeks of speculation.
Where the Dolphins turn is anyone's guess. The Eagles fired Sean Desai at the end of their season after removing him as the team's DC midway through the year. He could be a candidate to replace Fangio but I would expect McDaniel to turn to someone he is far more familiar with personally.
McDaniel had made it clear that Fangio was his choice to replace former DC Josh Boyer and now, he will have to make another hire. This hire could change the dynamics of the Dolphins defense.