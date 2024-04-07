Dolphins now have a baseline contract to work with for a new Jevon Holland deal
By Brian Miller
The New England Patriots have extended safety Kyle Dugger and that is where the Dolphins should start their talks with Jevon Holland.
Jevon Holland is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins do not have a 5th-year option on him due to him being a 2nd-round pick. Miami's only options are to extend him or tag him. Of course, they could also let him walk.
In New England, the Patriots have given Kyle Dugger an extension. Dugger's deal is for four years and tops out at a potential $66 million with $32 million guaranteed.
Dugger is entering his 5th season in the NFL but we can still look at comparable stats between him and Holland. Holland has played in 45 games while Dugger has in 61. Holland has 5 interceptions to Dugger's 9. Holland has four sacks to Dugger's 2.5.
Both players are pretty close to each other statistically given the year difference in play.
If the Dolphins want to lock up Holland, the current contract given to Dugger should be the starting point and frankly, there isn't much difference between the two to warrant Holland grabbing a much larger deal.
It would make sense to lock up Holland now rather than later. Chris Grier tends to wait too long. He could have locked up Christian Wilkins last off-season but didn't. He could have locked up Robert Hunt as well, but didn't. Now, Holland. If Miami lets Holland play his final season on his rookie deal, they could find themselves paying a lot more next off-season.