Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. finally come to terms on one-year deal
Odell Beckham Jr. is headed to Miami after all
Don't look now, but it looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be headed to the Miami Dolphins after all. Throughout the offseason, there had been plenty of speculation that the former Pro Bowler would be getting ready to catch balls from Tua Tagovailoa in 2024.
Now, we know for sure it's going to happen. According to the NFL Network, OBJ and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million. Beckham now joins a wide receivers room that features Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and others. Talk about a dream for Tua Tagavailoa.
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal
Beckham hasn't quite been the same since he left the New York Giants back in 2018, but the potential is still there for him to make an impact for an offense. In '24, he'll be doing so for Miami, a team that had been searching for a new WR3 this offseason.
Obviously, OBJ won't be tasked to be a superstar wideout for this team, as that will be asked of both Hill and Waddle. However, Beckham proved in 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens that he still has a little bit more left in the tank. Last campaign, he posted 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.
One thing to keep in mind here too is that Beckham's contract isn't fully guaranteed. According to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, it's a one-year, $3 million deal for Beckham with the AFC East side, with incentives giving him the ability to earn up to $8.25 million. This seems like pretty solid business from general manager Chris Grier.
Miami fans are fired up and things have only been made sweeter with the Buffalo Bills signing Chase Claypool on the same day. We don't have to tell you who improved their wide receivers room more here.
Yes, Beckham may not be the WR1 that he once was, but the Dolphins were able to land him on an affordable deal. Him teaming up with Tagovailoa, Waddle and Hill has countless people in South Florida fired up and it's going to be bad news for opposing defenses too.