Dolphins offensive line must keep Tua Tagovailoa upright against the Eagles
Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5) have surrendered fewer sacks than the Miami Dolphins this season to date. Of course, it is also worth noting that the Bucs have played fewer games than Mike McDaniel’s club. Two of those five sacks of Baker Mayfield came in a 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.
This Sunday night at Philadelphia, McDaniel’s offense will have to deal with the potent and deep pass rush of the defending NFC champions. Are the Dolphins capable of slowing down the Birds’ pressure? Most of the news on the offensive line has been good in terms of stability.
Three of the five spots on the offensive line have seen the same starter, left guard Isaiah Wynn, right guard Robert Hunt, and right tackle Austin Jackson, for each of the Dolphins’ first six games. Meanwhile, center Connor Williams has missed two of the past three games. His status for this Sunday night at Philadelphia is iffy at best. It appears that once again, Liam Eichenberg will get the nod this Sunday.
Left tackle Terron Armstead missed the first two games vs. the Chargers and Patriots, got the nod vs. the Broncos and Bills but was out against the Giants and Panthers. He’s played only 78 offensive snaps this season. In his place has been nine-year veteran Kendall Lamm.
The former Appalachian State product began his career with Houston in 2015. He’s in his second season in Miami after stints with the Texans, Browns, and Titans. His four starts are his most since 2018 (13) with Houston. He’s earned a 68.4 grade from Pro Football Focus this season (Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw has the top spot at 86.2) and has allowed two of the six sacks given up by the Dolphins this season.
The Philly pass rush has come up with 20 sacks, led by Haason Reddick (5.5), rookie Jalen Carter (3.5), Josh Sweat (3.5), and Nicholas Morrow (3). This was a team that finished with an NFL-high 70 sacks a year ago during the regular season. The Dolphins’ top-ranked offense and passing game could be in for a long evening if it can’t keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A tall order indeed.