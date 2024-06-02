Dolphins OL predictions leaves little room for several Miami veterans
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins trim their roster to 53, the offensive line is going to be an intriguing unit to keep an eye on. This unit may look a lot different than it did last season, even without Robert Hunt. Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead will return to bookend the line, but inside the tackles, the real question marks lie.
Traditionally, the Dolphins will carry nine or 10 offensive linemen, and that shouldn't change this year. Miami will carry two or three on the practice squad as well. The question is, who will rise during training camp, and who will be locks on the inside? We can safely say that Patrick Paul is a lock given his second-round draft status this year. That's three players leaving enough room for six or seven more.
Which Miami Dolphins linemen will make the 53-man roster?
Aaron Brewer will make the team as he is the planned starting center and there is no real competition for the job. Liam Eichenberg is versatile enough to slide up and down the line. He is inconsistent, but like Jackson, his fourth year may click, or so the Dolphins hope. At left guard, the only clear option right now is Isiah Wynn if he can stay healthy. The three of these players are also locks to make the team, bringing the line total to six. This is where it gets interesting.
With three or four spots left, the Dolphins will have to make decisions on Kendall Lamm, Robert Jones, and Lester Cotton. Lamm has proven valuable, especially when Armstead is unable to play. He has played well in his place and should have an inside track to a roster spot again this year, but the drafting of Paul could be the reason Miami doesn't see him as valuable as he was last year. That would be a mistake. Another player to watch is free agent addition Jack Driscoll. Driscoll should make the team, but he will need to compete for his spot on the final 53.
Jones has been better than average, but marginally. He has talent and is still developing, but how long will the Dolphins continue to build him up? They have several undrafted rookies that could challenge him, Chasen Hines and Cotton. It seems that Jones has the best chance to make the team, and Hines and Cotton could be the odd players out.
Post-draft offensive line predictions: Eichenberg, Lamm, Armstead, Paul, Jackson, Wynn, and Brewer should all be the "locks" to make the 53. Jones will probably get another shot this year as well, and Driscoll should also make the team. That's nine players and frankly, I'm not 100 percent sold on Jones and Driscoll. Miami likes what they saw from Matthew Jones' college tape and he could be player 10 - or take one of the spots from Driscoll or Robert Jones.