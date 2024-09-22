Dolphins QB nightmare gets even worse with Skylar Thompson injury in Seattle
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had three quarterbacks available to take on the Seahawks in Week 3, but the hope was that Skylar Thompson would be able to remind everyone why he won the No. 2 job. Well, that didn't happen at all.
Thompson has not looked good against the Seahawks and has taken several shots from Seattle defenders. After being hit once again, he didn't get up right away and now Tim Boyle has taken his place behind center. Thompson has been ruled out with a chest injury, which only makes the QB situation worse for Mike McDaniel and Co.
Skylar Thompson left the Week 3 game with a chest injury
This is awful injury luck for the Dolphins. Tyler Huntley was recently signed off the Baltimore practice squad, but it doesn't look like he's ready to take the field just yet. Fans were nervous that Thompson wouldn't be able to do much of anything vs. Seattle and those fears were confirmed. Before suffering his injury, Thompson tossed for just 107 yards.
The Seahawks were able to get pressure on Thompson, in part because he was not able to recognize pressure. Things won't be going much better for Doyle either, especially with the offensive line struggling to do much in terms of pass protection.
All of this is obviously not ideal for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least four games. He's in Seattle to support Thompson and his other Miami teammates, but nothing but frustration has arrived due to the poor play on offense.
We're all seeing just how much this team misses Tua and how important he is. With Thompson now banged up, it might be time for Miami to consider pulling off some sort of a trade, or at minimum calling Ryan Tannehill to see if they can change his mind.