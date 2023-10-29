Dolphins remain at the top of the AFC East knocking off the Patriots
It wasn't always pretty but the Miami Dolphins held off another late game charge by the Patriots to improve their record to 6-2.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and remain one game ahead of the Buffalo Bills after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami's offense started off a little slow, battled offensive line injuries, dealt with Bill Belichick's defensive scheme, and a late charge by Mac Jones. They still one and it wasn't as close as the final score would indicate.
Miami put up 31 points and held the Patriots to 17.
On the day, Tyreek Hill became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards in 8 games. He is clearly on pace to reach 2,000, a personal goal he said he would reach prior to the season.
In the 2nd half, the Dolphins turned up the speed and turned to their running game to move the ball and force the Patriots to play the game differently.
After a poor first half that saw the Patriots keep Miami under 50 yards rushing, the Dolphins would reach 78 on the day. While it doesn't sound great, the reality is the bigger runs came when they needed them the most.
Miami was able to control the second half despite turning the ball over on the first play of quarter three.
The win improves the Dolphins to the best record they have had since Dave Wannstedt was the head coach in the early 2000s.
Key statistics:
Tua Tagovailoa - 30/45 for 324 and 3 TDs - 1 interception
Tyreek Hill - 8 Receptions 112 yards and 1 TD
Jaylen Waddle - 7 Receptions - 121 yards and 1 TD
Raheem Mostert - 13 carries for 46 yards, and 1 TD
Jeff Wilson - 5 carries for 23 yards
Defensively the Dolphins sacked Mac Jones three times with Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Christian Wilkins all getting to the Patriots QB.
Miami intercepted Jones once but had two other opportunities. Miami's defense held the Patriots passing game to 161 yards on the day and their rushing attack to 77.
The Dolphins will head to Germany on Monday to get ready for the Kansas City Chiefs next week.