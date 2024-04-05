Dolphins rumor: ESPN says Miami Dolphins are "trying pretty hard" to add Odell Beckham, Jr.
By Brian Miller
Rumors of Odell Beckham, Jr. finding a home in South Florida continue to percolate and the Dolphins may have extended another offer.
According to a report by ESPN, the video is below, the Dolphins are "Trying pretty hard" to sign the former Ravens/Rams/Browns/Giants wide receiver.
ESPN also says the Dolphins may have given OBJ's camp a second contract proposal. Miami confirmed that an offer was made previously and clearly OBJ did not accept it. How high will the Dolphins go for a player who is in the waning years of his career?
The Dolphins need depth at WR but honestly, the infatuation with OBJ is interesting. While he posted a respectable 565 yards last year in 14 games and averaged 16.1 yards per reception, 51 of those yards came on one reception.
Miami may be looking to give themselves depth in the unit and allow themselves the opportunity not to be pressed into drafting a WR in round one or round two. This year's class is deep with WRs.
Fans, however, are wondering why the Dolphins are not making a bigger push for a player like Hunter Renfrow or Tyler Boyd unless their price tags are simply out of Miami's affordability. Then again, it doesn't sound like Odell Beckham, Jr. is going to come with a cheap price tag either.
If the Dolphins get a deal done, it could happen in the coming days as the rumors have started to swirl again. Tyreek Hill posted a picture of him and OBJ hugging on his Snapchat while saying "OBJ to Miami confirmed."