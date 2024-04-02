Dolphins rumor: Miami targeting a top WR free agent not named Beckham, Jr.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, at one point were odds on favorites to land Odell Beckham, Jr. but after a visit and contract offer, it seems another target is emerging.
According to a rumor on Twitter, that comes a day after April 1st and from someone I respect, the Dolphins may be looking into adding Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.
Ian is a one of the top Dolphins fans and the former Miami Dolphins Fan of the Year rep three years ago. He also does a podcast with the fantastic group over at Dolphinstalk.com. Is he wired into what is going on with the Dolphins? Maybe not but considering this is a rumor, he probably did hear something.
Boyd would be a fantastic addition for the Dolphins. The Dolphins could use Boyd's experience and less drama than they may have with OBJ.
The Dolphins will not likely get him on a one-year deal. Boyd is a 8-year veteran who has played his entire career in Cincinnati. He has over 6,000 yards receiving and 31 touchdowns. With the Bengals he never had to be "The" guy in the offense but he was reliable and consistently good.
Over his career, he has had over 1,000 yards twice. His lowest total was in his second season back in 2017 when he only played in 10 games. Since, he has only missed a handful of action.
The Dolphins would be a good spot for Boyd as well who while being behing Waddle and Hill, will still be a target for Tua Tagovailoa.