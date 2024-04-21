Dolphins rumors: Miami will extend these three players soon after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not going to make any moves this week with the NFL Draft starting on Thursday but when it is over, there are moves to be made.
Chris Grier is knee-deep in the NFL Draft. He and Mike McDaniel are going over last-minute film sessions with the scouting department. Meanwhile, Brandon Shore, the Dolphins "capologist", is going over contract scenarios. He will be in charge of post-draft signings like current veteran free agents, the team's draft picks, and of course, new contract extensions.
With the draft so close, there is no need for Grier to make any moves right now but once the draft is concluded, Miami will turn their attention to mini camp and OTA schedules and that means getting players on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom. It also means that some players will need to be extended.
Jaelan Phillips is not a player the Miami Dolphins will extend this year.
Phillips will have his 5th-year option picked up by the May 2nd deadline. Chris Grier has already said that is the team's plan. It is simply a matter of sending the paperwork to the NFL league offices. This is nothing more than a formality but fans hoping for an extension this year, shouldn't.
Phillips may be saying all the right words about his rehab and return to the field. He has said recently that he intends to be available to start the season. An Achille's injury typically takes a year of recovery and that would put his availability closer to November.
The Dolphins shouldn't expect him back and as a result, they shouldn't extend him until next season after he returns. His 5th-year option will be guaranteed for the 2025 season. Deal with his extension next offseason.