Dolphins second 6th round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft brings Patrick McMorris to Miami
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have continued their day three trend of filling holes on the roster. This time, they take a safety, California's Patrick McMorris.
McMorris will have a lot of growing to do at the next level and some will question whether he was the best option on the board given the offensive linemen that were still available. The Dolphins, however, had a big need for a safety with only two currently on the roster.
Lance Zierlein pointed out on NFL.com that he needs to work on his tackling and while he can play three safety positions, he is "average in coverage."
In the NFL, McMorris will have to be more disciplined, especially when he is at the line of scrimmage. He has decent anticipation and doesn't lose his coverage when tracking the ball and watching back to the quarterback. He is a definite prospect, and Miami may have over-reach for him, but at this point in the draft, finding players who can develop is important, and McMorris is a kid who should do well with better coaching.
Anthony Weaver has coached DBs, so there is a good chance he had a say in who he wanted to add to the safety position.
McMorris will likely start his NFL career playing on special teams, and the Dolphins will still have to address the position after the draft by going to the free agent market. McMorris isn't going to be a real backup immediately for the team.
The Dolphins, barring another trade, will have one more pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That will be in the 7th round.