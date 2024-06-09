Dolphins secondary should provide the easiest roster decisions for Anthony Weaver
By Brian Miller
When Anthony Weaver starts breaking down his roster choices in the secondary, corner and safety may be the easiest choices on his entire defense. Far from set and secure, the Miami Dolphins' talent at the positions are easy to identify.
Weaver is a former secondary coach and he likes using physical and smart players. The Dolphins have a good nucleus to work with, and Weaver can focus more on developing the players that fit his system rather than being stuck with guys he may not want. For Weaver, the canvas is nearly blank entering the 2024 season, giving him the paintbrush to create what he's hoping for.
The Dolphins' secondary is loaded with talent for Anthony Weaver in 2024
For the Dolphins coaching staff, corner may be the harder of the two positions to align. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller will be the Dolphins' outside corners entering 2024. Behind them and in the slot will be Kader Kohou. Last year's second-round pick Cam Smith will be free of Vic Fangio's doghouse and should get more opportunities in camp and during the season.
With Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell working out at safety, the Dolphins may opt to move both back deep, freeing up others to make the team. Ethan Bonner and undrafted rookie Storm Duck will be watched closely through camp, while veteran Siran Neal should have no problem making the roster with seven seasons under his belt.
Miami's secondary isn't deep beyond Ramsey, Fuller, Kohou, and Neal. If they move Needham or Campbell back to corner, it will help. Smith and Duck are unknowns, but have potential. At safety, the Dolphins will run with Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland. Needham and Campbell are doing cross-training to provide depth, but Miami's true backup safeties are rookies Patrick McMorris, Mark Perry, and Jordan Colbert.
There is always a possibility that the Dolphins could add another safety and I expect that to happen before camp starts. Who they go after is anyone's guess, but it is more than likely given the experience at the position. Maybe Justin Simmons? That'd certainly be a statement signing if it goes down.