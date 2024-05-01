Dolphins should target this veteran ASAP to help the interior offensive line
Will Chris Grier end up reaching out to the lineman?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got better production from their offensive line in 2024, but it still wasn't great. Now, an opportunity to make it better is within their grasp.
Will the Miami Dolphins be able to make a splash in free agency to help things out up front? Veteran interior lineman Dalton Risner is a free agent will no longer count against the compensatory draft pick formula. Chris Grier needs to get on the phone with his agent and make him a member of the team.
Is Risner a Pro Bowl interior lineman who will make Miami the best line in the NFL? Of course not. He is a productive starter who has started 73 of 77 games in his career. He started every game he appeared in for his first four seasons in the NFL. Last year, he started all but four games with the Vikings.
Dalton Risner would make a ton of sense for the Miami Dolphins
Risner is available, and not just on the free-agent market. He is available on Sundays. He has been relatively healthy his entire career, spanning five seasons. In total, he has only missed four games. That is something that Grier should want to help out for the interior offensive line.
The Dolphins offensive line often lacks continuity. Now, Miami has the chance to add a quality guard to the roster. Risner has played primarily right guard, where Isaiah Wynn lined up last year and will again, but Miami can shift Risner to the other side, where the hole left by Robert Hunt is up for grabs.
Risner didn't latch on in free agency and he said that he isn't looking to break the bank, but would like to earn close to his value and throughout his career, he has been a consistent piece on the line. The Dolphins didn't address the interior of the line during the draft, and second-round pick Patrick Paul is not believed to be an option to play guard. The Dolphins may not be as worried as their fans when it comes to the line, but Risner would help improve the unit.
In 2023 with the Vikings, Risner gave up no sacks and played 745 snaps while only being penalized three times. It's time for Grier to make a phone call that will give his offensive line a capable veteran who can start Day 1. We'd be all for this move.