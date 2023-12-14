Dolphins sign two players with Connor Williams out
The Miami Dolphins have made some changes to their roster after placing Connor Williams on the injury reserve list.
Connor Williams has been put on the injured reserve list. As a result, the Miami Dolphins have made some changes to their roster. They have signed Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and Matt Skura to the practice squad.
Coach McDaniel will reconsider many things in the offense at the position due to this injury. Connor Williams was a crucial piece of the puzzle and was a strong contender for the post-season awards.
Who are these two new Miami Dolphins players?
Jonotthan Harrison began his career in the NFL as an undrafted college free agent, signing with the Indianapolis Colts. He played 44 games during his three-year stint with the team and started in 23 of them.
In 2017, he joined the New York Jets and played 40 games, starting in 19. Harrison spent the first six years of his NFL career playing in the center position. Between 2020 and 2023, Jonotthan was signed and released by the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the Atlanta Falcons.
On the other hand, Matt Skura is another player signed to the practice squad. Skura, like Harrison, joined the NFL as an undrafted college free agent. Matt played a total of 54 games during his four-year tenure with the Ravens, starting in 51 of them.
He later signed a one-year deal with the L.A. Rams and played nine games, starting in eight of those. Last season, he signed with the New York Giants, starting in all 14 games he played.