Dolphins signing veteran safety puts the Justin Simmons rumors to bed
By Brian Miller
With $18 million in cap space after the Xavien Howard release, the Miami Dolphins made their first move of June. They have added a veteran safety to the roster. Many fans wanted Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, but the Dolphins went another route.
They added Marcus Maye, formerly of the Saints, to the team in a bit of a surprise move per Jordan Schultz. With his signing, the end of Simmons to Miami should be at hand. Maye is no stranger to the AFC East. A former second-round pick by the Jets in 2017, Maye played five seasons for New York before signing with the Saints in 2022. He played two seasons with them before this latest news dropped.
The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran safety Marcus Maye
When asked why the Dolphins were appealing, Maye said he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, which is exciting news. Over his career, Maye has not made the Pro Bowl in any of his seven seasons. He started his career off well enough in New York, but over the last two campaigns, he has played in only 17 games across those years.
When healthy, Maye has started every game he has played, but the problem for Maye is staying on the field. He has only played in 77 games during his career and only three complete seasons. Statistically, Miami isn't getting an interception machine. Maye has eight career INTs, but has 409 combined tackles and he plays more physically than he should, which could be why he gets hurt.
Maye will compete for a roster spot this year and will provide backup to Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer. Miami has tinkered with Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell at safety during offseason sessions, but outside of those two veteran corners, the Dolphins options were slim with two rookies.
Maye will likely play a specific role on the Dolphins' defense, most likely when the team goes into a three-high safety look. His health issues are problematic, so expecting him to challenge for a full starting position might not happen.