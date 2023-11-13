Dolphins update status of key players and their injuries including De'Von Achane
The bye week is officially over for the Miami Dolphins and Mike McDaniel met with the media this morning to answer questions, some of those were about the injuried players.
By Brian Miller
The 21-day window for De'Von Achane has opened according to Mike McDaniel but I wouldn't expect the young budding star running back to play immediately.
Achane has missed for weeks after injuring his knee and now is clear to start practicing. With the Raiders coming to town next Sunday, the Dolphins may hold him out another week to get him back up to game speed, and with Achane that speed is incredible.
It was reported earlier that Robert Hunt may not be coming back this week as many had expected. His day-to-day status was reported to now be week-to-week. If that is true, and I have yet to confirm that McDaniel said that in his press conference, it would be a huge blow to the Dolphins' offensive line.
Terron Armstead returned for the Chiefs game but Miami had to use Robert Jones and Lester Cotton at the guard positions because the Dolphins were already without Isaiah Wynn. We will update this when we get confirmation on Hunt's status.
In the meantime, are the Dolphins concerned about their WR unit? River Cracraft is in the 21-day window for his return but the Dolphins felt it necessary to sign WR Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad.
Schwartz is a former 3rd round draft pick and spent two seasons with the Browns. The young wideout will add more speed to an already fast offense. He was one of the faster WRs in his draft class.
Some are wondering on social media if there is more to Jaylen Waddle's possible health. So far, nothing is being reported by the Dolphins but it might be something to keep an eye on during practice this week.
Another and more likely reason is that the Dolphins saw an opportunit to upgrade their WR unit. They released WR Raleigh Webb from the practice squad to make room for Schwartz.
Miami will host the Raiders, winners of two in a row after firing Josh McDaniels. On Sunday night the Raiders rallied and then held off the Jets.