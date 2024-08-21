Dolphins urged to trade for 2023 draft pick to fix backup quarterback problem
The preseason is almost over, but the Miami Dolphins still haven't decided who will back up Tua Tagovailoa. With roster cutdown day nearing, it's almost decision time for general manager Chris Grier.
Neither Mike White nor Skylar Thompson has pulled away in the competition with a pair of disappointing preseason outings. They have both completed fewer than 50 percent of their passes in the two exhibition contests.
White has thrown for 142 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 56.3 passer rating. Thompson has 156 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a 57.9 rating.
In other words, the Dolphins will be in trouble if Tua misses any time this season. Miami's best option could come from another AFC team.
Dolphins should consider trading for Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns have held trade discussions about second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The former fifth-round pick has been impressive in the preseason but is currently the Browns' third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, opening the door for a potential trade.
The Draft Network's Justin Melo named three landing spots for Thompson-Robinson, including the Dolphins.
"Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel possesses a brilliant offensive mind. The work he's done with starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proves he's capable of developing signal-callers," writes Melo. "Thompson-Robinson has a raw skill set, but he's flashed growth and confidence in camp with Cleveland. Miami would be a terrific landing spot for Thompson-Robinson."
Thompson-Robinson has stacked success at practice and carried that momentum into the preseason. In Cleveland's two exhibition games, he has completed 27 of 35 passes for 260 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He has a passer rating of 85.4. While he hasn't thrown a touchdown, Thompson-Robinson has made several impressive plays.
He isn't guaranteed to become a quality backup in the NFL, but the second-year pro offers higher upside than the Dolphins' current backups. He has made progress this summer and could reach another level under McDaniel's guidance.
As with any trade, it comes down to the price, but if the Browns potentially have to waive him, the Dolphins could make a low-risk, high-upside deal.