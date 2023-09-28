Dolphins vs. Bills best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on De’Von Achane)
The Dolphins hung 70 points last week and have the best offense in the NFL, which means there is value on anytime TD bets for Week 4 against Buffalo.
By Josh Yourish
I think the Miami Dolphins are still smoldering after last week’s 70-20 win over the Broncos. Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane both scored four times and Tyreek Hill and Robbie Chosen each found the end zone once. They likely won’t put up that many this week, but it’ll be a high-scoring affair with the Buffalo Bills. That means we can cash in big on anytime touchdown scorer bets.
Dolphins vs. Bills anytime TD picks
- De’Von Achane +200
- Jaylen Waddle +160
- Durham Smythe +380
De’Von Achane +200
This could be the last time you can get Achane at a number like this. He had four touchdowns last week, but this isn’t chasing that production, it’s a bet on the talent. He’s nearly as fast as Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel loves speed. He’s going to find ways to use him in both the passing game and the run game. Last week was the first time Achane was fully healthy this year and he immediately got 18 carries and four catches.
Achane is averaging 10.9 yards per carry which is unsustainable for an entire season. It might be possible this week because Buffalo is 32nd in yards per rush, allowing 5.9.
Jaylen Waddle
Waddle isn’t fully healthy right now, and he missed out on the fun last week. However, if he does play, McDaniel is going to find ways to get him involved. It’s almost like he owes it to him after not being able to get massive numbers in a huge blowout. Waddle is still the clear No. 2 receiver and No. 2 option in this offense ahead of Mostert and Achane.
So far, Waddle has eight catches and is averaging 20.5 yards per reception.
Durham Smythe
The Dolphins are becoming a team that runs the ball a lot more. That was Mike McDaniel’s identity the rest of his career and he’s finally integrating a creative run game as a head coach. That means tight ends get on the field more often. Smythe has benefitted and has seen 11 targets through three weeks.
Smythe is yet to reach the end zone and only has one red zone target. However, the sheer fact that he’ll be on the field for this offense means he has a chance to score because that’s how good McDaniel is as a play designer.
