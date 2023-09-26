Dolphins vs Broncos: Week 3 Statistical Leaders
By Theo Grontis
In Week 3 we had the Dolphins hosting the Broncos for their first home game of the season. Miami would put on a spectacle for their fans as they trounced the visiting team by a score of 70-20. The offense would gain a total of 726 yards with equal contributions from the pass (376 yards) and run game (350 yards).
Through three games this offense has produced at historically high levels, rivaling some of the best offenses ever. So far the Dolphins have scored a combined 130 points, which places them second only to the ’68 Dallas Cowboys.
Most combined points in the first three weeks of an NFL Season:
1. 1968 Dallas Cowboys: 132
2. 2023 Miami Dolphins: 130
3. 2013 Denver Broncos & 1966 Dallas Cowboys: 127
Last Sunday’s performance also set some NFL records.
* First team in NFL history to record 5 passing touchdowns and 5 rushing touchdowns in the same game.
* Second team to record 700 yards of total offense since the 1951 LA Rams.
* Second only to the 1966 Washington Redskins (72 points) for most points in a single game.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was perfect in the first half going 16 for 16 for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns. He would finish the game with 23 of 25 passes completed for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.
He continues to be the league’s most efficient thrower. According to Next Gen Stats, his average Time-to-Throw at 2.34 seconds is the fastest in the league. Coupled with the fact that he leads the league in Average Completed Air Yards (7.5 yards) it’s no wonder why defenses are having a hard time disrupting him.
The Broncos experienced this first-hand, finishing the game without a sack or pass breakup. Though they did manage to record six tackles for losses.
Tua retired from the game early playing only 58 of a total of 73 offensive snaps. His opponent on the other hand, Russell Wilson, played the entire time. Despite the large deficit, Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton opted to keep Wilson in the game. Through 38 passing attempts, he completed the ball 23 times for 306 yards, 1 touchdown & 1 interception. A respectable stat line considering that he was pressured 20 times and sacked once.
Ultimately Wilson fell short when it mattered most as the Broncos offense went 3 for 12 on third down conversions.
Amongst Russell’s main targets was Courtland Sutton, who racked up 91 yards on 8 receptions. Sutton unfortunately hurt his team by fumbling the ball twice. Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. continued to show flashes, he caught all 5 targets for 73 yards.
As for the Dolphins, 3 players accounted for most of the playmaking.
Running back De’Von Achane registered 4 total touchdowns. The rookie ran the ball 18 times for 203 yards, he also had 4 receptions for 30 yards. His running partner Raheem Mostert had 142 total yards along with 4 total touchdowns. Through 3 games, Mostert has 6 rushing touchdowns. He is currently on pace for 1360 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill continues to be a major component of this Dolphins offense. Off of 11 targets, Hill caught the ball 9 times for 157 yards and a touchdown.