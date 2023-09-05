Dolphins vs. Chargers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 1
The Miami Dolphins are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL this season. They got off to a hot start in 2022, but Tua Tagovailoa ran into injuries and they were never the same team again until eventually losing in the first round of the playoffs.
Can they get back to their early season ways in 2023?
They'll open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off one of the worst blown leads in postseason history.
In this article, we're going to go through a full betting preview for this game, including everything you need to know to bet on it.
Now, let's dive into this game.
Dolphins vs. Chargers odds, spread, and total
Dolphins vs. Chargers betting trends
- Dolphins went 10-8 against the spread in 2022
- Chargers went 11-6-1 ATS in 2022
- The OVER was 9-9 in Dolphins games last season
- The UNDER was 10-7-1 in Chargers games last season
- Dolphins are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games against Chargers
- Dolphins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. AFC opponents
- The UNDER is 16-2 in the last 18 meetings between these teams
- Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games against AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Chargers injury reports
Miami Dolphins injury report
- Jeff Wilson - RB - IR (knee)
- De'Von Achane - RB - Questionable (shoulder)
- Terron Armstead - OT - Questionable (leg)
- Jaylen Waddle - WR - Questionable (abdomen)
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Daiyan Henley - LB - Questionable (hamstring)
- Donald Parham Jr. - TE - Questionable (undisclosed)
- Alohi Gilman - S - Questionable (knee)
Dolphins vs. Chargers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
- Game Time: 4:25p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Miami Dolphins Record: 0-0
- Los Angeles Chargers Record: 0-0
Dolphins vs. Commanders key players to watch
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: There's no question that Tua has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL if he can stay healthy. "IF" is the big part of that sentence. After suffering a couple of bad concussions last season, Dolphins fans are going to be holding their breath every time he gets this season. Week 1 will be a huge tell if how he'll handle being hit and if he can return to the form he had early last season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnson: Quentin Johnson was selected with the 21st overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. With Keenan Allen past his prime and the rest of their receiving core being streaky at best, they're hoping for some consistency with Johnson. He's one of the top rookies to watch across the NFL this season.
Dolphins vs. Commanders prediction and pick
In my opinion, the Chargers are once again being a bit overrated heading into this NFL season. Let's not forget how bad their defense was last season, especially their run defense. They gave up 5.4 yards per carry last season, the worst mark in the NFL.
Let's also remember just how good Tua was when he was healthy. He was third in the NFL last season in QBR, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
I fully expect this game to go down to the wire, so with the Dolphins being underdogs, I'll take the three points. Back Miami on Sunday.
