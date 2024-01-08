Dolphins vs. Chiefs opening odds for NFL Wild Card Weekend
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins' regular season ended with a whimper as the team lost the AFC East crown to the Buffalo Bills despite holding a commanding lead heading into the final few weeks of the season.
While Miami will need to leave Hard Rock Stadium, the team still has lofty goals this postseason. The team heads to frigid Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions. The road has gotten tougher for the Dolphins, but the team is still in line to compete with the top teams in the AFC.
These two teams met in Munich, Germany back in November, a 21-14 Chiefs win despite the Dolphins slightly out-gaining Kansas City.
Both the Dolphins and Chiefs didn't finish the regular season with a ton of momentum, but there could be fireworks with Tyreek Hill rounding into form off of his ankle injury and the team hopefully getting Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert back from injury for Wild Card Weekend. And of course, Patrick Mahomes is on the other side for the Chiefs.
Miami will hopefully be in better shape personnel-wise to make the trip to Kansas City in what should be freezing temperatures.
There should be plenty of intrigue around this game with it being a primetime kickoff and Tyreek Hill's return to Arrowhead Stadium. For now, let's take a look at the odds for this one. You can find the full slate of playoff game odds for Wild Card Weekend here!
Dolphins vs. Chiefs odds, spread and total
